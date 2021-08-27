Krishna Janmashtami Celebrations: Ideas to Celebrate Janmashtami at Home

The day is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, who is believed to be the ninth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Janmashtami is also popularly knows as Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami.

Devotees of Lord Krishna, all around the world, celebrate this day with joy and enthusiasm. People decorate their house, wear new clothes and worship Lord Krishna. Here are some more ways in which you can celebrate Janmashtami at home.