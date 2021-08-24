Krishna Janmashtami 2021: Date and History

Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on 30 August 2021
Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals.
According to Hindu Mythology, Lord Krishna, the ninth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born on this day. Therefore it is called Krishna Janmashtami.
According to Hindu calendar, Janmashtami is observed on the ashtami of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month, which usually falls in the month of August or September of Gregorian calendar.
As mentioned above, it is believed that Lord Krishna was born on this day, in Mathura jail. Therein, his life was in danger from his uncle, Kansa. Therefore, in order to protect Krishna, his father Vasudev, immediately after his birth, carried him in a basket across River Yamuna to Vrindavan.
There he was adopted and brought up by Yashoda and Nanda.
This day is of great significance in Hindu mythology and is celebrated with energy and enthusiasm across India. Devotees of lord Krishna celebrate this auspicious day by decorating temples, their homes and other common public places. Kids are dressed up as Lord Krishna and other mythological character. Some devotees also keep a fast on this day.
