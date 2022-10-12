Karwa Chauth 2022: Unique and Special Mehndi Designs You Can Try; Mehndi Ideas

Karwa Chauth 2022 is all set to be observed on 13 October and 14 October. It is that time of the year when Hindu women in India observe a strict fast for the entire day. They neither eat anything nor drink a drop of water on that day. On the auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth, Hindu women pray for their husband's long life, safety, and prosperity. People in the country are extremely excited to celebrate the day.

On Karwa Chauth, women break their fast after looking at the face of their husbands upon sighting the moon at night. Everyone is gearing up to celebrate Karwa Chauth 2022 on 13 and 14 October. Hindu women who observe the fast like to put henna on their hands. It is considered auspicious so they like to experiment with various mehndi designs.