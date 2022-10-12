Karwa Chauth 2022: Tips for Pregnant Women to Fast in a Healthy Way

Here are a few tips for pregnant women celebrating Karwa Chauth this year
(Image: iStock)
Fasting has always been an important part of the Indian culture and various religions followed by the Indians. Karwa Chauth is one of the important festivals during which married women observe fast for the well-being of their husbands and this festival is mostly celebrated by North Indian women.
Fasting is not that tough if proper diet and precautions are taken. Women fast for various festivals like Teej, Navratri, and so on. But fasting can be a challenging task for pregnant women since they have to take extra care of themselves and even a small mistake may be harmful to the baby, Let's have a look at the things you should be doing or not be doing for the Karwa Chauth fast.
First things first, no one will know better about your health than yourself and your doctor who closely observes you and treats you through all the ups and downs of pregnancy. The doctor will let you know if fasting is even an option for you this year.
Your doctor will give you a certain diet and medications to manage the issues if you have a risk to suffer from hypertension and gestational diabetes. And if you already are suffering from these conditions, you will need to be extra careful. It is better to avoid fast in the first trimester, the second trimester is still a safer option.
It is known that Karwa Chauth's fast is observed without food and water and it is quite a challenging task if you are a pregnant woman. You need to take care of your diet and do not even think about leaving food and water for a day or more.
You can have a proper glass of milk, fruits, nuts, and whatever is given in the Sargi and then keep recharging yourself with a bowl of fruits and juices every two hours.
It is quite common to feel tired and dizzy during pregnancy and you may feel these issues, even more, when you fast for Karwa Chauth but the only solution is to have fruits and juices and proper rest.
You need to be careful to not exhaust your body and overdo things during the festivities. The baby and your body need proper rest to avoid the consequences of overexertion.
This is a small but effective tip. We tend to wear sarees, lehengas, and Anarkali with heavy jewelry at festivals. Women also get ready the same way on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. But if you are pregnant this year, make sure to choose light and comfortable clothing and accessories.
It should be easy for you to move around, relax and enjoy yourself. Tight clothing or heavy accessories will exhaust you and you will not be able to enjoy as well.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)