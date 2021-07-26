Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021: Images, Quotes, Wishes, Messages

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on 26 July. The day is celebrated to mark India's victory against Pakistan in Kargil war 1999. Indian Armed Forces, on this day took back the higher posts of Kargil from Pakistan.

This year, marks the 22nd anniversary of India's victory in Kargil War. The operation was known as Operation Vijay. It lasted for around 60 days and came to an end on 26 July 1999. Since then, 26 July is observed every year as Kargil Vijay Diwas.