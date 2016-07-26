Vijay Diwas: How India Fought the High-Altitude Kargil War And Won

India won the Kargil war but with over 500 dead, 1100 injured it has been the most expensive war for independent India.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook)
(This video was first published on 26 July 2016. It is being reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas.)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the firmness demonstrated by the NDA Government in 1999 ensured a decisive victory in Kargil as he saluted the soldiers who laid down their lives for the country.
Earlier, on Monday, the Army Chief General Dalbir Singh too paid homage to the soldiers, who laid down their lives during the Kargil war in 1999, at the war memorial in Jammu and Kashmir’s Dras sector.
Gen Singh also interacted with the wives and the relatives of the slain soldiers. The army is celebrating the 17th Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate the victory in the war against Pakistan. The week-long celebrations that culminate on Vijay Diwas 26 July, had begun on 21 July.
The conflict was triggered in May 1999 after Pakistani soldiers managed to occupy key positions on the Indian side of the Line of Control in Kargil sector. It had officially come to an end on July 26, 1999.
(With inputs from PTI)
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
Published: 26 Jul 2016,08:38 AM IST