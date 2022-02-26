Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images

Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati was one of the first men who opposed social evils such as animal sacrifice, child marriage, caste system and discrimination against women.

Swami Dayanand was also the founder of Arya Samaj. It was a monotheistic Hindu reform movement that promoted values and practices based on the belief of the Vedas. The Arya Samaj is still relevant to this day, especially in Punjab.