Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images

Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti is observed on 26 February.
Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati was one of the first men who opposed social evils such as animal sacrifice, child marriage, caste system and discrimination against women.
Swami Dayanand was also the founder of Arya Samaj. It was a monotheistic Hindu reform movement that promoted values and practices based on the belief of the Vedas. The Arya Samaj is still relevant to this day, especially in Punjab.
Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti is celebrated all over the world, however, the best place to observe this day is at the holy town of Rishikesh.
This day is celebrated each year to remember the great Hindu monk whose contributions to society are practised to date.
Here are a few famous quotes by Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati that everybody should remember on this day:
"The greatest musical instrument given to a human being is the voice." – Dayanand Saraswati
"People say that they understand what I say and I am simple. I am not simple, I am clear." – Dayanand Saraswati
"A person who consumes the least and contributes most is a mature person, for in giving lies self-growth." – Dayanand Saraswati
Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati fought social evils.