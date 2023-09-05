Janmashtami 2023 Fasting Rules: Dos And Don'ts While Observing Vrat

Happy Janmashtami 2023
(Photo: iStock)
Janmashtami is celebrated with great enthusiasm every year across different cities in India. The festival of Krishna Janmashtami marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. The festival is observed on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad. The festival is known by different names like Gokulashtami, Shrikrishna Jayanti, Krishnasthami, and Krishna Janmashtami.
The festival will be celebrated on September 6 and 7 this year. People observe fast and sit for prayers on this auspicious day. People believe that Lord Krishna was the eighth manifestation of Lord Vishnu. On this day, people observe a 24-hour fast and break their fast with the bhog cooked at home. But there are certain things people should remember while observing the fast. Here are a few dos and don'ts for the Janmashtami vrat 2023.
Do take the pledge or Sankalp before you start the worship to observe the fast with complete devotion to Lord Krishna and without any negligence.
Do eat fruits or drink fresh juices as a part of a pre-fast diet to stay hydrated and have a healthy fasting. Also, consume coconut water to stay hydrated.
Do give out food and clothing to promote happiness and prosperity.
Do consume Satvik Bhojan only and avoid eating garlic and onion as they are considered tamasic.
Do consume milk and curd since they are essential for the Janmashtami ceremony and the festival wouldn't be complete without fresh fruit shakes or delicious lassi, buttermilk, or rose milk.
Do prepare the prasad at home on the day of Krishna Janmashtami. You can prepare sweets like Peda, Gheeya ki Lauch, Nariyal Gajak, and other milk-based dishes.
Don't eat any meat or other non-vegetarian items during fasting since non-vegetarian food is strictly prohibited.
Don't drink too much tea or coffee since they increase acidity and can make you feel heavy and give you a headache too.
Don't hurt animals as it is believed that Lord Krishna adores all creatures and cows are his favourite.
Don't eat too much fried and oily food as they are unhealthy and can cause cholesterol problems that could be harmful to our health.
Don't use dirty utensils for eating or serving the devotees and make sure they are clean and not used for non-vegetarian food.
Don't focus on any kind of bad energy and tr to create a peaceful, joyful atmosphere in your home.
