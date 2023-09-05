Happy Teachers' Day 2023 Wishes, Images & Quotes by Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Happy Teachers' Day 2023 Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Images, and Quotes.
(Photo: iStock)
Happy Teachers' Day 2023 Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Images, WhatsApp Status, and Best Quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan: Teachers' Day is celebrated every year on 5 September in many countries, including India. Teachers' Day in India is observed to pay tribute to all the teachers for their significant contribution in the field of education. It is also recognized to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan – former president, philosopher, Bharat Ratna awardee, and scholar. Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan is the first-ever vice president of India.
Teachers' Day is one of the best occasions as it highlights the hard work and passion of teachers in shaping the future of any nation. Teachers should be loved and respected everywhere for their irreplaceable roles.
To the best teacher in the world, who has been my friend, mentor, and guide always. Happy Teachers' Day 2023.
Teachers are the wonderful blessings of God. We must respect and honour them always. Happy Teachers' Day.
Teachers build the nation, without them, no one can prosper and be successful. Greetings on Teachers' Day.
I wish a Happy Teachers' Day to my Dad, who is the best teacher in the world. I am proud to be your daughter. Happy Teachers' Day 2023.
On this Teachers' Day, I want to convey this message to all the teachers that they are the best, and no one can do what they are capable of. Happy Teachers' Day.
Throughout history, teachers have raised scholars, philosophers, doctors, engineers, and people from all the professions. Hats off to all the wonderful educators and teachers. Happy Teachers' Day 2023.
Happy Teachers' Day 2023 Images.
Happy Teachers' Day 2023 HD Images and Wallpapers.
Happy Teachers' Day 2023 quotes.
Happy Teachers' Day 2023 Wishes.
Here is the list of Teachers' Day Quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan:
“God lives, feels, and suffers in every one of us, and in course of time, His attributes, knowledge, beauty and love will be revealed in each of us."
"anubhavāvasānameva vidyā phalam. The fruit of knowledge, the fruit of vidyā is anubhava (experience)."
"The ultimate self is free from sin, free from old age, free from death and grief, free from hunger and thirst, which desires nothing and imagines nothing."
Man is a paradoxical being – the constant glory and scandal of this world.
Before we can build a stable civilisation worthy of humanity as a whole, it is necessary that each historical civilisation should become conscious of its limitations and it's unworthiness to become the ideal civilization of the world.
The word Atman (Soul) means the “breath of life". Atman is the principle of man’s life, the Soul that pervades his being, his breath, and his intellect, and transcends them. Atman is what remains when everything that is not the self is eliminated. It is the unborn and immortal element in man, which is not to be confused with body, mind, or intellect.”
“It is not God that is worshipped but the authority that claims to speak in His name. Sin becomes disobedience to authority not a violation of integrity."