Islamic New Year 2021: Hijri New Year Wishes, Images, Messages

Islamic New Year 2021: Muharram Wishes, Images, Messages
(Photo: iStock)
Muslims all around the globe are celebrating the Islamic New Year, also known as the Hijri new year on Tuesday, 10 August.
The Islamic new year also marks the beginning of the month of Muharram, second most important month according to the Islamic calendar. The year has around 354 or 355 days, rough 11 days shorter in comparison to Gregorian calendar.
The first 10 days of Muharram are considered very important. This is the period when Shia Muslims commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the son of Hazrat Ali and grandson of Prophet Muhammad. Imam Hussain died on the 10th day of Muharram, also know as Ashura.
As the Hijri New Year begins, let us pray that it will be a year full of peace, health and happiness. May Allah bless you and your family
This Muharram, let us all remember the sacrifice of Imam Hussain and learn from his values
May Allah shower you with gifts of health, peace, prosperity, wisdom, contentment, patience and cleanliness. Happy New Year to you and your family
I pray for your and your family's happiness and well-being. May you all have an amazing year ahead. Happy Hijri New Year
May all the praises and thanks be to Allah to whom belongs all that is in heavens and on the earth. Have a blessed Muharram
Happy New Hijri Year!
Happy Islamic Hijri New Year!
Published: undefined