Muharram 2021 Date: When will Islamic New Year Begin
Muharram marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year and is considered the second holiest month after Ramzan in Islamic calendar. This year, the Islamic new year, also know as the Hijri new year will fall in the second week of August.
As mentioned above, the Islamic new year begins with the month of Muharram and ends with month Dhul al-Hijjah. The year is roughly 11 days shorter in comparison to Gregorian calendar. The commencement of each month is marked by the sighting of new moon.
Authorities in Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and other regions in the Middle East will determine the date for Muharram, reported Hindustan Times.
Muharram 2021 is likely to be observed on Tuesday, 10 August, if the moon is sighted on 9 August, Monday. However, if the moon is not sighted on Monday, then Muharram month will begin from Wednesday, 11 August. According to the Astronomy center, first day of Islamic new year in most parts of the world will fall on 10 August.
Muharram is also a period of mourning where Muslim Shia community commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the son of Hazrat Ali and grandson of Prophet Muhammad. Imam Hussain died on the 10th day of Muharram, also know as Ashura. Therefore, the first ten days of Muharram are of considerable significance.
Many Muslim-majority countries observe a public holiday to commemorate Muharram.
