World Teen Mental Wellness Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Activities

World Teen Mental Wellness Day 2024: Check date, history, significance, and more.
(Photo: iStock)
World Teen Mental Wellness Day is observed on 2 March every year. It is established to raise awareness about mental health and to reduce the stigma associated with it. This day also aims to highlight the available resources for those experiencing mental health challenges among teenagers.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one in seven people between 10 and 19 years old experience mental illnesses. This includes major depression, eating disorders, and substance use disorders. World Teen Mental Wellness Day offers an opportunity to address the risk factors for mental health challenges among teens and to promote their mental well-being. It also reminds us that we are all capable of experiencing mental health problems, regardless of age or gender.
This year, World Teen Mental Wellness Day will be observed on Saturday, 2 March 2024.
The theme of World Teen Mental Wellness Day 2024 is not known yet.
The exact history of World Teen Mental Wellness Day is not know. However, according to some reports, the inaugural World Teen Mental Wellness Day was celebrated in 2022 by the Born This Way Foundation, founded by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, with the aim of supporting the mental health of young people and providing them with access to resources.
World Teen Mental Wellness Day is a day to raise awareness about the mental health of teenagers and to reduce the stigma associated with mental illness. The initiative seeks to create a safe and supportive environment for teenagers, where they can feel comfortable expressing themselves and seeking help when they need it. By highlighting the resources available to provide mental health support, the day aims to empower teenagers and help them to take charge of their mental well-being.
There are many ways to get involved in World Teen Mental Wellness Day. Following are some of the activities to celebrate the day.
Attend a Workshop or Event: Many organizations and schools will be hosting workshops, presentations, and other events to raise awareness about teen mental health. These events are a great opportunity to learn more about the issue and to connect with others who are passionate about supporting teenagers.
Share Your Story: If you have personal experience with teen mental health, consider sharing your story with others. This can help to break down the stigma associated with mental illness and to show teenagers that they are not alone.
Be Kind to Yourself: One of the most important messages of World Teen Mental Wellness Day is to be kind to yourself. This day is dedicated to celebrating the resilience and strength of teenagers, and to reminding them that they are not alone. By supporting themselves, teenagers can make a positive impact on their own mental and physical well-being.
Reach Out to Teens: Make sure to check in on any teenagers in your life. People frequently just need someone to confide in and talk to. Inquire about their well-being and if they have any thoughts or concerns. Establish a safe, judgment-free environment. Maybe inform a family member if their circumstances look worrisome.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)