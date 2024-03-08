International Wig Day 2024: Date, History, Significance & Ways To Celebrate

The history of International Wig Day dates back to 2016, when a costume shop in Denmark, temashop.dk, first came up with the idea of celebrating wigs. The company was inspired by the fact that ancient Egyptians used wigs to protect their heads from the extreme heat in those regions. Wigs were also worn for important events in those times.

The use of wigs in modern times can be traced back to the 16th century, when men began to wear toupees - a type of wig that became popular in the United Kingdom, France, and other European countries. Today, men's wigs are commonly called toupees and they're worn all over the world.

Despite the history of wigs, they have still been associated with a stigma, particularly the question of whether they are hiding something. However, this stigma is slowly changing, with many social media influencers and actors embracing the use of wigs.