International Unemployment Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, and Quotes

It was in the year 1930 when the problem of unemployment became a mass phenomenon after a stock market crash that resulted in the fall of interlocked capitalist economies of the world.

Unemployment became a major problem and there was no significant care and social services for people affected due to the phenomenon.

A proposal was made in the Executive Committee of the Communist International (ECCI) in Moscow, to establish March 6, 1930, as an "international day" of protest against unemployment.

The campaigns were scheduled for 26 February 1930 but the date was too early and the date was postponed to March 6 due to insufficient time. The marches resulted in two deaths of protestors in Berlin, injuries at events in Vienna and the Basque city of Bilbao, and less violent outcomes in London and Sydney.

In the United States, total 30 American cities like Boston, Milwaukee, Baltimore, Cleveland, Washington, DC, San Francisco, and Seattle witnessed mass demonstrations as part of the March 6 campaign and full scale riots erupted in New York City and Detroit when thousands of people were attacked by the police.