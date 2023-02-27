Chandra Shekhar Azad Death Anniversary: Famous and Popular Quotes To Remember

Chandra Shekhar Azad's Death Anniversary is on 27 February.
Chandra Shekhar Azad was born on 23 July 1906. His birthplace is in Bhabra, Madhya Pradesh and his parents were Pandit Sitaram Tiwari and Jagrani Devi. It is important to note that Chandra Shekhar Azad died on 27 February so his death anniversary is celebrated every year on this day. He received his basic education at Bhavra. To complete his higher studies, he went to Sanskrit Pathshala in Varanasi. One should know that Chandra Shekhar took part in radical activities at a young age.
In his prime age, Chandra Shekhar Azad was fascinated by the national rise of the non-violent and non-cooperation movement led by Mahatma Gandhi. He was also arrested for joining the movement and produced before the magistrate. When he was questioned, he gave his name as 'Azad'. Since then he has been called Chandra Shekhar Azad.
Here are some famous and popular quotes by Chandra Shekhar Azad that you should remember on his death anniversary. Share this with your friends and family and remember the sacrifices made by the famous man.
"Dushman ki goliyon ka hum saamna karenge. Azad hi rahein hain, azad hi rahenge." - Chandra Shekhar
"If your blood does not rage, it is water that flows in your vein." - Chandra Shekhar Azad
"My name is 'Azad', my father's name is 'Swatantra' and my residence is 'jail'." - Chandra Shekhar Azad
"A plane is always safe on the ground, but it is not made for that. Always take some meaningful risks in life to achieve great heights." - Chandra Shekhar
"Aisi jawaani kisi kaam ki nahi jo apni matrbhoomi ke kaam na aa sake." - Chandra Shekhar
"Don’t see others doing better than you, beat your records every day because success is a fight between you and yourself." - Chandra Shekhar Azad
"I believe in a religion that propagates freedom, equality and brotherhood." - Chandra Shekhar Azad
