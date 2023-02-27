Chandra Shekhar Azad Death Anniversary: Famous and Popular Quotes To Remember

Chandra Shekhar Azad was born on 23 July 1906. His birthplace is in Bhabra, Madhya Pradesh and his parents were Pandit Sitaram Tiwari and Jagrani Devi. It is important to note that Chandra Shekhar Azad died on 27 February so his death anniversary is celebrated every year on this day. He received his basic education at Bhavra. To complete his higher studies, he went to Sanskrit Pathshala in Varanasi. One should know that Chandra Shekhar took part in radical activities at a young age.

In his prime age, Chandra Shekhar Azad was fascinated by the national rise of the non-violent and non-cooperation movement led by Mahatma Gandhi. He was also arrested for joining the movement and produced before the magistrate. When he was questioned, he gave his name as 'Azad'. Since then he has been called Chandra Shekhar Azad.