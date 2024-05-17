International Astronomy Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Celebration

International Astronomy Day 2024: The International Astronomy Day is celebrated every year. It is observed on 18 May, by all the countries of the world. The day is dedicated to promoting astronomy and science. It is also an opportunity to reflect on the universe and our place in it.

International Astronomy Day 2024 is set to be observed on Saturday. It is an event for astronomy enthusiasts and professionals to share their knowledge of outer space. It is also a day for everyone to learn more about space. The event is celebrated twice a year, once in spring and another in fall. Everyone should be a part of the celebrations.