International Mine Awareness Day 2024: Date, Theme, History & Significance

Know everything about International Mine Awareness Day 2024
(Image: iStock)
The United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) joins the international community in commemorating the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action. 4 April is dedicated to raising awareness about the serious impact of landmines and other explosive remnants of war on civilians and to promoting the protection of persons with disabilities in conflict and peacebuilding settings.
Despite the global community's efforts to address this issue, the problem of landmine contamination remains a critical challenge. UNMAS is committed to continuing its work with Member States and partners to support the victims of landmine violence and to promote the protection of all persons with disabilities in conflict and peacebuilding settings. Let' know why is International Mine Awareness Day celebrated, its theme for the year and the history.
The theme for International Day for Mine Awareness & Assistance in Mine Action 2024 is 'Protecting Lives, Building Peace.'
The history of International Mine Awareness Day can be traced back to 1980 when the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) first proposed the idea of a day to raise awareness about the dangers of landmines. In 2005, the United Nations General Assembly officially designated 4 April as the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action. The idea for an International Mine Awareness Day was first proposed in 1980 by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
The ICRC had been working to raise awareness of the dangers of landmines since the late 1970s, and it believed that a dedicated day would help to bring the issue to the attention of the international community. The ICRC's proposal was endorsed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1982, and the first International Mine Awareness Day was held on 4 April 1983. Since then, International Mine Awareness Day has been commemorated around the world with a variety of events and activities. These events aim to raise awareness of the dangers of landmines and other explosive remnants of war, and to promote the protection of civilians from these weapons.
According to UNMAS, more than 61 countries are still at risk of landmine contamination, and millions of people around the world are impacted by the effects of landmines, including injuries, deaths, and social and economic upheaval. The use of landmines has also been linked to increased gender and maternal mortality, as well as reduced productivity and economic growth.
On this International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, UNMAS reaffirms its call for urgent action to address the global mine crisis. The United Nations urges Member States and all other stakeholders to take concrete measures to prevent and address explosive ordnance threats during and after armed conflicts, and to support the victims of landmine violence and to ensure their full access to assistance and protection.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)