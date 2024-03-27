World Piano Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, Quotes, and Images

World Piano Day is observed annually on 88th day of the year because of the number of keys on the musical instrument 'Piano' (which is 88). It is celebrated to highlight the beauty, versatility, and cultural significance of one of the most beloved instruments. This day provides an opportunity to recognize the rich legacy of the piano and its continuous appeal across generations and cultures.

The idea behind the celebration of World Piano Day is to celebrate the piano and the happiness it beings into the lives of music lovers. World Piano Day was officially established in 2015. It is observed to reflect an opportunity to promote music education and accessibility, encouraging people of all ages and backgrounds to learn and appreciate the art of piano playing.