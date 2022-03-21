Tamil Nadu To Soon Induct Women As Firefighters

Tamil Nadu will soon be inducting women as firefighters in its Fire and Rescue services department.

Braj Kishore Ravi, Director General of Police and Director of the department in a statement said that the department has already sent a proposal to the government in this regard.

He said that while the Fire and Rescue services have 22 women officers, women as firefighters have never been included in the department till now.



The officer said that he would take steps to modernise the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) on par with international standards. He said that the department will provide the best training to personnel and equip them to handle any challenge.