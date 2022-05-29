International Everest Day 2022: Date, Significance, and Quotes

International Everest Day is celebrated on 29 May every year
It is a well-known fact that Mount Everest is the highest mountain in the world above sea level. It is located in the Mahalangur Himal sub-range of the Himalayas. The China-Nepal border runs across the summit point of Everest. It has an elevation of 8,848.86 m.
Mount Everest has been a major spot of attraction for climbers and experienced mountaineers.
The two main climbing routes of the mountain include one approaching the summit from the southeast in Nepal, also known as the standard route, and the other from the north in Tibet.
Everest poses various challenges and dangers such as altitude sickness, weather, wind, and other significant hazards from avalanches and the Khumbu Icefall.
Let's know more about Everest and the day dedicated to it – World Everest Day, which is celebrated on 29 May every year.
The day is celebrated with various events, processions, and special events which are organised in Kathmandu and the Everest region.
The Mt Everest Day celebration is a significant occasion and promotes Nepal's mountain tourism. The participating parties include ministers, climbers, tourism entrepreneurs, and government officials. However, last year the celebrations for this day were low-key due to the pandemic.
The special forces gave me the self-confidence to do some extraordinary things in life. Climbing Everest then cemented my belief in myself. - Bear Grylls
If it is a shame to be the second man on Mount Everest, then I will have to live with this shame. - Tenzing Norgay Sherpa
I don't think you can climb Mount Everest with a broken leg, but I did break my leg prior to going to Mount Everest, so I was really climbing with a healing broken leg. I had the good fortune of climbing the highest mountain on each of the seven continents. - Gary Johnson
The way to Everest is not a Yellow Brick Road. – Krakauer
