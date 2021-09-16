80-Yr-Old Man Cycles to Reach Mountain 17,600 Ft Above Sea Level

80-year-old Jose set off on this journey on 15 July, and even took a halt after completing 4,500 kms to celebrate his 80th birthday. If not for this halt, Jose had planned to reach his destination by 11 September.

A former plumber at Thrissue medical college, Jose also spoke about he was previously addicted to smoking and drinking and how he gave up those habits in 1983. The idea first came to him after a doctor from the medical college gave him a book about smoking and its harmful effects after he found out about it through newspapers. Jose had achieved a rare feat of running 10,000 metres in 39 minutes and 8 seconds, and the news was all over the papers back in the day. That's when the doctor found out about his habits and enocuraged him to quit. After that, Jose was unstoppable.