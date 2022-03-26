An Uphill Journey: How Savita Kanswal Crossed Hurdles To Become a Mountaineer

Savita is all prepared for her next expedition – Mount Everest.
(Vibhushita Singh/Altered by The Quint)
Video Producer: Zijah Sherwani
Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia
Until a few years ago, Savita Kanswal's parents were apprehensive of their daughter’s decision to pursue mountaineering. "People in the town would come and ask us why we are sending our young daughter outside. We did not know what to say to them…" said Kamleshwari, Savita’s mother.
Now, as 25-year-old Savita, who has already climbed nine peaks, prepares to climb Mount Everest, her parents beam with pride. Her mother says that Savita’s success in the field has garnered a change of heart for the family as well as for others in her town.
However, Savita did not reach here overnight.
Speaking about the challenges, Savita said, “Those at home and people outside, ask why a girl has to go outside. Further, one has to be financially able to pursue such a career. But now, as I prepare to climb Mount Everest, so many people have come forward to support me.”
Savita's parents beaming with pride as people congratulate them, at a send-off event organised for her in Delhi.
Tracing Savita’s Love for Adventure
Recalling her daily trek to school which was 4 kilometre away from her home in Maneri in Uttarakhand, Savita said, “I am from the mountains and I have always loved climbing mountains. I have always loved adventure."
This turned into a passion once she became an adult. Her elder sister Manorama Kanswal (27) said, "we used to help our father in the fields. Savita was always the strongest of all of us."
In school, Savita had taken up an adventure course, which exposed her to the world of mountaineering. Savita said, “once I knew that a career in mountaineering was possible, I just knew that I had to do it. There was no particular reason but I knew that I wanted to be a mountaineer.”
Savita on her most recent expedition to Mount Lhotse.
Overcoming a Mountain of Challenges
Finances were an issue for Savita who comes from a humble farming background. Savita and her sister had done a short retail course and worked in Cafe Coffee Day and Reliance from 2014 to 2016.
Soon she got a job as a trainer at Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) in 2016 and could then focus on her training. She then got associated with the Indian Institute of Mountaineering and went ahead to complete 9 expeditions. The most recent expedition was Mount Lhotse in the Himalayas, the world's fourth highest peak, which Savita scaled in 2021.
Looking back at some of her climbs, Savita says that she had to be strong mentally in addition to being physically fit.
Further, Savita said that one needs to be mentally fit to be able to climb mountains. “You are without network for days and months at stretch and cannot talk to your family or your friends.”
Recalling one particular scare, Savita said:
The Indian government had sponsored her climb which cost Rs 21 lakh. Realising that this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Savita went ahead. She refused to give up and finally climbed the peak.
Her parents, who are visiting Delhi for the first time, smile from side to side as people congratulate them on her success.
Savita's mother said, "Earlier, everyone used to tell us that she should get married instead of pursuing a career in mountaineering. Now, they come and tell us 'look at what your Savita has achieved'."
Savita's mother Kamleshwari says that people who used to earlier make fun of her, now come up to her and congratulate her.
Savita will be starting her 'dream expedition' in the coming week. Over the years, she has been refused for sponsorship and been told to get another job by multiple people in her hometown.
Savita on her Mt CB 13 expedition.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)