An Uphill Journey: How Savita Kanswal Crossed Hurdles To Become a Mountaineer

Until a few years ago, Savita Kanswal's parents were apprehensive of their daughter’s decision to pursue mountaineering. "People in the town would come and ask us why we are sending our young daughter outside. We did not know what to say to them…" said Kamleshwari, Savita’s mother.

Now, as 25-year-old Savita, who has already climbed nine peaks, prepares to climb Mount Everest, her parents beam with pride. Her mother says that Savita’s success in the field has garnered a change of heart for the family as well as for others in her town.

However, Savita did not reach here overnight.