Mountain Glaciers May Hold Less Ice Than Previously Thought: What That Means

If mountain glaciers hold less ice than previously believed, what does that mean for people who depend on glaciers for water?

Globally, almost two billion people rely on mountain glaciers and snowpacks as their main source of drinking water. Many also rely on glacier water for hydropower generation or agriculture, particularly in the dry season. But the vast majority of glaciers around the world are losing more mass than they gain during the year as the climate warms, and they are slowly disappearing . That will profoundly affect these populations .

These communities need to know how long their glaciers will continue to provide water and what to expect as the glaciers disappear so they can prepare.

In most places, we found significantly lower total ice volumes than previous estimates indicated.

In the tropical Andes, from Venezuela to northern Chile, for example, we found that the glaciers have about 23 percent less ice than previously believed. This means downstream populations have less time to adjust to climate change than they may have planned for.

Even in the Alps, where scientists have a lot of direct ice thickness measurements, we found that the glaciers may have eight percent less than previously thought.

The big exception is the Himalayas. We calculated that there may be 37 percent more ice in these remote mountains than previously estimated. This buys some time for communities that rely on these glaciers, but it does not change the fact that these glaciers are melting with global warming.