Here is a list of 10 Best Quotes on International Day of Yoga

International Yoga Day 2021 quotes
(Photo: nextdoor.com)
International Day of Yoga is being celebrated all around the world on 21 June 2021. This year, theme of the event is 'Yoga for well-being'.
Yoga, as a practice promotes overall well-being. Practicing it can help you maintain your physical and mental health.
The ancient Indian practice has gained popularity around the world. In December 2014, the United Nations (UN) also announced that 21 June will be celebrated every year as International Day of Yoga.
The day is celebrated to spread awareness among the masses about the health benefits of Yoga. According to UN, a lot of people around the globe are practicing Yoga to stay healthy and rejuvenated and to fight social isolation and depression during Covid-19 pandemic.
