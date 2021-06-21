Here is a list of 10 Best Quotes on International Day of Yoga

International Day of Yoga is being celebrated all around the world on 21 June 2021. This year, theme of the event is 'Yoga for well-being'.

Yoga, as a practice promotes overall well-being. Practicing it can help you maintain your physical and mental health.

The ancient Indian practice has gained popularity around the world. In December 2014, the United Nations (UN) also announced that 21 June will be celebrated every year as International Day of Yoga.