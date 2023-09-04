International Day of Charity 2023 Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Quotes

International Day of Charity is celebrated every year on 5th of September. The day has been established by the United Nations with an intention to promote and encourage charity and philanthropy across the globe. It also commemorates the death anniversary of Mother Teresa - a Noble Prize winner for her heroic acts of kindness, charity, and struggle against poverty.

The International Day of Charity provides a platform for charitable organizations to educate and aware people about the significant role of charity in eradicating poverty, promoting education, creating inclusive and resilient societies, and addressing plethora of humanitarian issues.