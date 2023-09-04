Teacher's Day 2023 Date: History, Theme & Significance Of Shikshak Divas

Before Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan began his political career, he was a renowned scholar of philosophy and served as a professor at various prestigious Indian and international universities.

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan played an important role in shaping modern India's educational system thus his birthday was chosen as the day to honor and appreciate the contributions of all teachers in India.

It was in 1962 when Dr Radhakrishan took office as the second President of India, his students approached him to seek permission to celebrate September 5 as a special day - Radhakrishnan Day.

But Dr. Radhakrishnan requested the students to observe September 5 as Teachers’ Day so that we could have a day to celebrate the contribution of teachers in society and honor their efforts in shaping the future of the country. Thus, since 1962, the country has celebrated 5 September as Teacher's Day.