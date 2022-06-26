International Day Against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking 2022: Theme & More

International Day against Drug Abuse is observed every year on 26 June.
International Day Against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking is observed all over the world on 26 June every year. This day is celebrated to create awareness event among people across the globe.
Every year on 26 June, the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking helps raise awareness about the negative impact and consequences of drugs on society. Drug abuse is a serious problem that society faces worldwide.
Particularly, drug use among the youth has been steadily increasing year after year. International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is also termed ‘World Drug Day', an international approach to raising awareness about drug usage and illegal trafficking.
Let's look at a few quotes, posters, and theme for International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2022.
The theme for International Day Against Drug Abuse 2022 is "Share Drug Facts, Save Lives."
According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the main aim behind the theme is to counteract misconceptions about drugs by putting out the true facts, which include health dangers and remedies for prevention, treatment, and care.
The United Nations established the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking to support individuals, towns, and numerous organisations all around the world who strive to raise awareness of the huge problem that illicit drugs pose to society.
"If you can quit for a day, you can quit for a lifetime." - Benjamin Alire Saenz
"It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop." - Confucius
"When your past calls, don't answer. It has nothing to say."
"The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be." - Ralph Waldo Emerson
"Courage isn't the strength to go on, it is going on when you have no strength." - Napoleon Bonaparte
"Our greatest glory consists not in never falling but in rising up every time we fall." - Oliver Goldsmith
