International Beer Day 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages

International Beer Day is celebrated every year on the first Friday of August. This year, it falls on 6 August 2021.
Beer is one of the most popular drinks around the globe. International Beer Day is celebrated by beer enthusiasts in over 200 cities.
The day was founded in 2007 in California by Jesse Avshalomovn. Initially, the day was observed on 5 August, but was moved to first Friday from the year 2012.
According to International Beer Day's website, the day is celebrated to
To gather with friends and enjoy the deliciousness that is beer
To celebrate the dedicated men and women who brew and serve our beer
To bring the world together by celebrating the beers of all nations and cultures on this one remarkable day
It is good to have International Beer Day but we seriously don’t need a reason to enjoy beer because we need it every day to have a good day. Happy International Beer Day!
Beer is one of those things which you always enjoy. This international beer day, I hope you get to try different kinds of beers from around the world
I wish I was a brewer. I would have enjoyed my life to the fullest with all that beer around me
International Beer Day Images, Pictures
