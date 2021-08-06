International Beer Day 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages

International Beer Day is celebrated every year on the first Friday of August. This year, it falls on 6 August 2021.

Beer is one of the most popular drinks around the globe. International Beer Day is celebrated by beer enthusiasts in over 200 cities.

The day was founded in 2007 in California by Jesse Avshalomovn. Initially, the day was observed on 5 August, but was moved to first Friday from the year 2012.