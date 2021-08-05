International Beer Day 2021 Date: When and Why Is It Celebrated

This year, International Beer Day will be celebrated on on 6 August 2021.
A pint of beer with your friends after a tiring day at work, or at an event, makes you feel good. Beer is one of the most popular beverages around the world.
In order to celebrate this drink, International Beer Day (IBD) is observed every year on the first Friday of August. This year, it will be observed on 6 August 2021.
International Beer Day was founded by Jesse Avshalomovn in 2007 in Santa Cruz, California. Till 2012, it was celebrated on 5 August. Later, the founder changed it to the first Friday of August after taking a poll of the fans. IBD's website states that August was chosen for its summer weather and distance from other beer celebrations.
According to IBD's website, "International Beer Day is a global celebration of beer, taking place in pubs, breweries, and backyards all over the world. It’s a day for beer lovers everywhere to raise a toast to our brewers and bartenders and rejoice in the greatness of beer!"
The website further mentions that the "purpose behind celebrating International Beer Day is to gather with friends and enjoy the deliciousness, that is beer, to acknowledge and celebrate the people who brew and serve our beer, and to bring the world together by celebrating the beers of all nations and cultures on this one remarkable day".
