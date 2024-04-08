International Be Kind To Lawyers Day 2024: Date, Significance & Celebration

Know everything about International Be Kind To Lawyers Day 2024
(Image: iStock)
International Be Kind to Lawyers Day is observed on the second Tuesday in April every year. This year, it will be celebrated on 9 April 2024. This day is dedicated to honoring the lawyers and showing them that they are appreciated by society. The day is also used to highlight the important role of lawyers in society and to promote their services.
Let's have a look at the date, history, significance and ways to observe International Be Kind To Lawyers Day 2024.
The history of International Be Kind to Lawyers Day dates back to 2008, when Steve Hughes, a public speaking coach, first proposed the idea of the day. Hughes worked with several lawyers to improve their public speaking and presentation skills, and he found that the general public often had negative thoughts about the profession. He believed that lawyers deserved our love, admiration, and respect at least one day out of every year. Therefore, he chose the second Tuesday in April, which falls nicely between two other holidays: April Fool's Day (April 1) and U.S. Tax Day (April 15).
The significance of International Be Kind to Lawyers Day is evident in the ways it celebrates the legal profession. The day is observed by lawyers, law firms, and legal associations across the world. Various activities are organized to honor the day, including conferences, workshops, and social events. Lawyers are also encouraged to share their stories about the impact of legal services on society through various channels, such as social media, online campaigns, and traditional media outlets.
One of the most important ways to show appreciation for lawyers is by simply saying "thank you" to them. This simple gesture can have a big impact on their lives and make them feel appreciated. Lawyers play a vital role in shaping society and resolving conflicts. They help to ensure justice and equality, and they promote a variety of important values. International Be Kind to Lawyers Day is an opportunity to recognize their contributions and to celebrate the essential role that they play in our world.
Here are a few ways to celebrate International Be Kind to Lawyers Day:
Watch a movie about lawyers.
Show the love to the lawyers who have helped you in the past.
Send referrals their way.
Write a glowing review on their social sites.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)