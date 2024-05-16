International Virtual Assistants Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, & Events

International Virtual Assistants Day 2024: Know how you can celebrate the day this year.
(Photo: iStock)
International Virtual Assistants Day 2024: On 17 May of every year, International Virtual Assistants Day is celebrated. It's a day dedicated to honouring and celebrating the dedication of virtual assistants. Virtual assistants are often regarded as the unsung heroes of the workplace, yet they play a vital role in supporting businesses and clients.
International Virtual Assistants Day will be observed on Friday. Everybody should celebrate the day and appreciate the work of virtual assistants. One of the day's aims is to raise professional knowledge of using a virtual assistant.
The history of virtual assistants dates back to the 1940s, when the rise of the secretarial industry led to the demand for women clerical workers. In 1996, Thomas Lenard and Anastasia Stacy Brice coined the term "virtual assistance," describing it as a new way of working from home.
They typically work on a freelance basis, which makes them an excellent solution for businesses that need extra help with administrative tasks or project management.
Despite the growth of the virtual assistant industry, there remains a lot of room for confusion about the roles and benefits of virtual assistants.
This day is dedicated to clarifying and promoting the value of virtual assistance services. By raising awareness about their benefits, it's hoped that more businesses will take advantage of the services of virtual assistants.
Virtual assistants help organisations to meet their administrative needs by outsourcing without making a long-term commitment. International Virtual Assistants Day allows to appreciate their efforts.
Let's take a look at the ways you can celebrate International Virtual Assistants Day 2024:
Make a Video
On Virtual Assistants Day, you can make a video montage to express gratitude to a virtual assistant. You can include images, texts, and even music to make the video interesting. Show this thank you video to a virtual assistant to make their day special.
Send an E-card
One of the best ways to show your gratitude to a virtual assistant is by sending them an electronic card. You can write personalised messages along with your team and send them to the virtual assistant.
Send Gifts
On International Virtual Assistants Day, you can send a gift card to your virtual assistant to appreciate their efforts. You can either send a Starbucks gifts card or pay for their coffee on this day. Make sure to send a gift that is useful.
