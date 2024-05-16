International Virtual Assistants Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, & Events

Let's take a look at the ways you can celebrate International Virtual Assistants Day 2024:

Make a Video

On Virtual Assistants Day, you can make a video montage to express gratitude to a virtual assistant. You can include images, texts, and even music to make the video interesting. Show this thank you video to a virtual assistant to make their day special.

Send an E-card

One of the best ways to show your gratitude to a virtual assistant is by sending them an electronic card. You can write personalised messages along with your team and send them to the virtual assistant.

Send Gifts

On International Virtual Assistants Day, you can send a gift card to your virtual assistant to appreciate their efforts. You can either send a Starbucks gifts card or pay for their coffee on this day. Make sure to send a gift that is useful.

