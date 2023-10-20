World Osteoporosis Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, and Awareness Quotes

World Osteoporosis Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Quotes for Awareness.
(Photo: iStock)
World Osteoporosis Day (WOD) is celebrated annually on 20 October. The day is dedicated to educate people about Osteoporosis, causes, symptoms, warning signs, management, and prevention. The main aim of observing World Osteoporosis Day is to spread global awareness about Osteoporosis musculoskeletal diseases, bone health, and facture prevention.
This day provides a global platform for healthcare professionals, organisations, policymakers and stakeholders to promote policies regarding Osteoporosis – one of the under-diagnosed and under-treated health conditions.
Osteoporosis is a bone diseases that is caused due to sudden structural changes in bones leading to decreased bone mass and bone mineral density, which eventually makes bones susceptible to injuries and fractures.
According to reports, millions of people are at high risk of fractures due to underdiagnosed and silent disease Osteoporosis. World Osteoporosis Day is recognised to highlight the disease and its underestimated burden on the society.
The theme of World Osteoporosis Day 2023 is "Step Up for Bone Health - Build Better Bones."
The slogan of World Osteoporosis Day 2023 is #worldosteoporosisday and #StepsUpforBoneHealth. You can use these hashtags on social media to spread awareness of this silent disease.
The history of World Osteoporosis Day is associated with the establishment of International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF). In 1998, IOF was founded to tackle the global problem of underdiagnosed and undertreated health condition Osteoporosis.
The first-ever World Osteoporosis Day was celebrated 1996. International Osteoporosis Foundation plays a significant role in promoting diagnosis, treatment and prevention, and research of Osteoporosis.
The key significance of World Osteoporosis Day includes the following:
To create awareness about bone health, fractures, and risks associated with Osteoporosis.
To promote early diagnosis for the prevention of Osteoporosis.
World Osteoporosis Day promotes healthy diet, exercise, bone screenings, and routine medical check ups for the prevention and management of Osteoporosis.
To foster improved care, advanced research and support for the management of Osteoporosis.
Good and strong bone health can decrease the risk of fractures related to Osteoporosis. The World Osteoporosis Day educates people about ways to maintain a healthy bone health.
To encourage healthcare professionals, organisations, and policy makers to focus attention on different aspects of bone health.
The World Osteoporosis Day is marked by various global activities including events, seminars, conferences, awareness campaigns, and educational drives to promote bone health, and spread awareness about the management and prevention of osteoporosis.
Here are some of the World Osteoporosis Day quotes that you can share with family and friends to spread awareness about this underdiagnosed bone health condition.
Osteoporosis is treatable, if not preventable. No matter your age, it’s important to take action to prevent bone loss and maintain bone density. [J. Fischer, MD, FAAOS].
Osteoporosis is a disease that attacks the bones in your body. It happens to really almost everyone when they get really old. But for women, after menopause, they can lose up to 30 percent of their bone mass. [Ann Richards].
I take a multivitamin, I take extra C, I take chondroitin and glucosamine for my joints, I take calcium for my bones. And by the way, weight-bearing exercises can help ward off osteoporosis and yoga helps ward off arthritis. [Raquel Welch].
Last year I was diagnosed with osteoporosis. I was over 50, Caucasian, thin, small-framed, and I have it in my genetic history. It was almost a slam-dunk. [Sally Field].
Although approximately 80% of osteoporosis sufferers are women, as the longevity of the male population increases, the disease will assume increasing importance in men. [Gro Harlem Brundtland].
World Osteoporosis Day 2023 Images and Posters.
World Osteoporosis Day 2023 Logo.
World Osteoporosis Day 2023 Quotes.