Halloween 2023: Date, History, Celebration, and Significance of All Hallows' Day

Halloween also known as All Hallows’ Day is one of the most amazing but spooky festivals of the year. It is celebrated annually on 31 October, and falls on All Saints' Day – a Christian holiday observed to honour saints. The day before Halloween is known as All Hallows' Eve. Halloween marks the end of Summer and beginning of winter. It is generally celebrated in Europe and USA. However, the festival has gained immense popularity in other countries as well including India.

Halloween is a Celtic festival of Samhain that originated in Ireland, England and Northern France. This year, Halloween holiday falls on Tuesday, 31 October 2023. On the occasion of Halloween, people dress up in spooky costumes, play trick or treat, drink pumpkin spiced drinks, and decorate their homes with horror themes including jack o' lantern made from carved pumpkins.