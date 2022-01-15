Indian Army Day 2022: Theme, Significance, & Its Celebrations in India

Indian Army Day 2022 : Celebrations

Each year on the Indian Army Day, a grand parade is organised at the Cariappa parade ground of the Delhi cantonment. The salute of the parade is usually taken by the Indian Army Chief. Thus, in 2022, it will be General Manoj Mukund Naravane who will be making the salute on the occasion.

Alongside this, the Indian Army Day also usually involves a showcase of all the weapons in the Indian Army arsenal. The latest kind of weapons, drones, helicopters etc are displayed with great pride.

In 2022, the celebrations shall involve a showcase of the latest weapons the Indian Army has acquired recently, indigenously-developmed and imported. The latest additions on display will be the BLT T-72 ‘Bharat Rakshak’ tank, the 155mm Soltum Gun, and the BrahMos Missiles.

Besides this, bravery awards such as unit credentials and Sena medals are also awarded on the Indian Army Day.

In 2022, what's special is that the all new camouflage uniform, designed in partnership with the Indian Army and the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), shall be showcased during the Indian Army Day parade.