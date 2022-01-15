Indian Army Day 2022: Theme, Significance, & Its Celebrations in India

Indian Army day 2022: Theme, Significance And Its Celebrations In India
(Photo: SUMAN_BHAUMIK)
The 74th Indian Army Day will be celebrated in India on 15 January 2022. This day is a matter of great pride for every Indian, as we pay our respects to the daredevils of our country and salute them for the sacrifices they make each day for the country.
The Indian Army Day is celebrated to honour each soldier in the armed forces of our country for their selfless service.
Every year, it is celebrated at all army command offices across the country, and the Headquarters in New Delhi. However, in the light of COVID-19 pandemic and the surge due to Omicron variant, the 2022 celebrations shall be muted.
While the Indian Army was officially established on 1 April 1895 under the British rule, the first Indian to head the forces was Lieutenant General KM Cariappa, who was appointed to the post on 15 January 1949.
Ever since then, 15 January has become an important day for the history of India as it was the first time an Indian soldier took the reigns of the armed forces of the nation.
The Indian Army Day is a celebration of not only our brave soldiers, but also the transfer of power from the British rule to India. That is why each year, it is celebrated in all army command headquarters with great gusto and pride.
Each year on the Indian Army Day, a grand parade is organised at the Cariappa parade ground of the Delhi cantonment. The salute of the parade is usually taken by the Indian Army Chief. Thus, in 2022, it will be General Manoj Mukund Naravane who will be making the salute on the occasion.
Alongside this, the Indian Army Day also usually involves a showcase of all the weapons in the Indian Army arsenal. The latest kind of weapons, drones, helicopters etc are displayed with great pride.
In 2022, the celebrations shall involve a showcase of the latest weapons the Indian Army has acquired recently, indigenously-developmed and imported. The latest additions on display will be the BLT T-72 ‘Bharat Rakshak’ tank, the 155mm Soltum Gun, and the BrahMos Missiles.
Besides this, bravery awards such as unit credentials and Sena medals are also awarded on the Indian Army Day.
In 2022, what's special is that the all new camouflage uniform, designed in partnership with the Indian Army and the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), shall be showcased during the Indian Army Day parade.
We at the Quint salute the Indian Army and every soldier that sacrifices his life everyday for our nation. We wish you a very happy Indian Army Day 2022.
