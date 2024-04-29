Important Days in May 2024: List of National, International Events and Festivals

Festivals and Events in May 2024: May, the fifth month of the year is almost around the corner. It is a month of Spring in regions falling in Northern Hemisphere while as in Southern Hemisphere, May is the month of Autumn season. Like every month, May also arrives with important events and festivals. It starts with May Day, also known as Labour Day or International Workers' Day. This day has a great significance, as it creates awareness among labourers about their basic rights, and highlights their contribution in the society.

It is important to know the important events and festivals for general awareness. This also helps people who are preparing for different competitive examinations. Let us check out all national, international, special events and festivals below that will take place in the month of May 2024.