Important Days in February 2024: Full List of National and International Events

List of Important Events in February 2024: National and International.
Important Events in February 2024: February is the second month of the year, and is the last month of winter in many countries including India. In addition, it is the month of many national and international events and festivals. In India, the festivals are observed throughout the year because it is the one of the most diverse countries in the world.
February is not only the shortest month in the year but it is also one of the most amazing months during which people celebrate love, science, culture, and several other important occasions. The month of February this year is even more special because of the 'leap year'. A leap year is a calendar year in which the February has 29 days instead of usual 28 days.
Let us check out the complete list of National and International events in the month of February 2024 below.
Here is the list of important days in February 2024 including National and International events.
Union Budget 2023 (India)
Indian Coast Guard
Optimist Day
World Hijab Day
World Wetlands Day
Rheumatoid Arthritis Awareness Day
World Play Your Ukulele Day
Number Day
Give Kids a Smile Day
National Golden Retriever Day
World Read Aloud Day
Feed the Birds Day
Take a Cruise Day
Take Your Child To the Library Day
International Pisco Sour Day
National Women Physicians Day
National Wear Red Day
World Cancer Day
National Day of Sri Lanka
Surajkund Crafts Mela (India)
International Day of Human Fraternity
Kala Ghoda Festival (Mumbai)
World Nutella Day
International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM)
Safer Internet Day
Rose Day
World Ballet Day
National Black HIV Awareness Day
E-Day
Opera Day
National Kite Flying Day
Parinirvana Day or Nirvana Day
Baba Amte Death Anniversary (India)
Chocolate Day
National Toothache Day
National Deworming Day (India)
Teddy Day
Plimsoll Day
Chinese New Year
World Pulses Day
World Day of the Sick
International Day of Women and Girls in Science
World Marriage Day
Pro Sports Wives Day
Autism Sunday
Darwin Day
Abraham Lincoln Day
National Productivity Day (India)
Red Hand Day
International Epilepsy Day
World Radio Day
Black Love Day
Pancake Day
International Condom Day
Kiss Day
Extraterrestrial Culture Day
Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary (India)
International Natural Day
Valentine's Day
International Book Giving Day
National Organ Donor Day
Pet Theft Awareness Day
Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day
Sexual and Reproductive Health Day
Singles Awareness Day
World Hippo Day
Annoy Squidward Day
National Flag Day of Canada
International Childhood Cancer Day
Nirvana Day
International Angelman Day
World Anthropology Day
Innovation Day
National Almond Day
National Random Acts of Kindness Day
My Way Day
National Public Science Day
World Human Spirit Day
National Cabbage Day
National Drink Wine Day
World Whale Day
Pluto Day
National Battery Day
International Tug of War Day
President's Day
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (India)
World Pangolin Day
Mizoram Foundation Day (India)
World Day of Social Justice
International Lego Classicism Day
No Politics Day
International Mother Language Day
World Thinking Day
Supermarket Employee Day
World Yoga Day
Be Humble Day
Introduce a Girl To Engineering Day
Single Tasking Day
National Heart Valve Awareness Day
World Understanding and Peace Day
International Dog Biscuit Appreciation Day
National Play Tennis Day
Central Excise Day (India)
World Bartender Day
Lantern Festival
International I Hate Coriander Day
International Sword Swallower's Day
National Tell a Fairy Tale Day
National Personal Chef Day
Levi Strauss Day
For Pete's Sake Day
Play More Cards Day
World NGO Day
The Big Breakfast Day
International Polar Bear Day
No Brainer Day
National Protein Day (India)
Anosmia Awareness Day
National Science Day (India)
National Pink Day
National Floral Design Day
Global Scouse Day
Rare Disease Awareness Day
Leap Year Day
Bachelor's Day
International Underlings Day
Digital Learning Day
International Repetitive Strain Injury Awareness Day
