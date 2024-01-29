Important Days in February 2024: Full List of National and International Events

Important Events in February 2024: February is the second month of the year, and is the last month of winter in many countries including India. In addition, it is the month of many national and international events and festivals. In India, the festivals are observed throughout the year because it is the one of the most diverse countries in the world.

February is not only the shortest month in the year but it is also one of the most amazing months during which people celebrate love, science, culture, and several other important occasions. The month of February this year is even more special because of the 'leap year'. A leap year is a calendar year in which the February has 29 days instead of usual 28 days.

Let us check out the complete list of National and International events in the month of February 2024 below.