Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Lifestyle Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Important Days in February 2024: Full List of National and International Events

Important Days in February 2024: Full List of National and International Events

Important Days in February 2024: Check out all the national and international of February here.
Saima Andrabi
Lifestyle
Published:

List of Important Events in February 2024: National and International.

|

(Photo: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>List of Important Events in February 2024: National and International.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Important Events in February 2024: February is the second month of the year, and is the last month of winter in many countries including India. In addition, it is the month of many national and international events and festivals. In India, the festivals are observed throughout the year because it is the one of the most diverse countries in the world.

February is not only the shortest month in the year but it is also one of the most amazing months during which people celebrate love, science, culture, and several other important occasions. The month of February this year is even more special because of the 'leap year'. A leap year is a calendar year in which the February has 29 days instead of usual 28 days.

Let us check out the complete list of National and International events in the month of February 2024 below.

Also ReadBank Holidays in February 2024: Banks To Remain Closed for 11 Days; Full List

List of Important Days in February 2024

Here is the list of important days in February 2024 including National and International events.

1 February 2024

  • Union Budget 2023 (India)

  • Indian Coast Guard

  • Optimist Day

  • World Hijab Day

2 February 2024

  • World Wetlands Day

  • Rheumatoid Arthritis Awareness Day

  • World Play Your Ukulele Day

  • Number Day

  • Give Kids a Smile Day

3 February 2024

  • National Golden Retriever Day

  • World Read Aloud Day

  • Feed the Birds Day

  • Take a Cruise Day

  • Take Your Child To the Library Day

  • International Pisco Sour Day

  • National Women Physicians Day

  • National Wear Red Day

4 February 2024

  • World Cancer Day 

  • National Day of Sri Lanka

  • Surajkund Crafts Mela (India)

  • International Day of Human Fraternity 

5 February 2024

  • Kala Ghoda Festival (Mumbai)

  • World Nutella Day

6 February 2024

  • International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM)

  • Safer Internet Day

7 February 2024

  • Rose Day

  • World Ballet Day

  • National Black HIV Awareness Day

  • E-Day

8 February 2024

  • Opera Day

  • National Kite Flying Day

  • Parinirvana Day or Nirvana Day

9 February 2024

  • Baba Amte Death Anniversary (India)

  • Chocolate Day

  • National Toothache Day

10 February 2024

  • National Deworming Day (India)

  • Teddy Day

  • Plimsoll Day

  • Chinese New Year

  • World Pulses Day 

Also ReadImportant Days in January 2024: List of International and National Events
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

11 February 2024

  •  World Day of the Sick

  • International Day of Women and Girls in Science

  • World Marriage Day

  • Pro Sports Wives Day

  • Autism Sunday

12 February 2024

  • Darwin Day

  • Abraham Lincoln Day

  •  National Productivity Day (India)

  • Red Hand Day

  • International Epilepsy Day

13 February 2024

  • World Radio Day

  • Black Love Day

  • Pancake Day

  • International Condom Day

  • Kiss Day

  • Extraterrestrial Culture Day

  • Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary (India)

  • International Natural Day

14 February 2024

  • Valentine's Day

  • International Book Giving Day

  • National Organ Donor Day

  • Pet Theft Awareness Day

  • Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day

  • Sexual and Reproductive Health Day

15 February 2024

  • Singles Awareness Day

  • World Hippo Day

  • Annoy Squidward Day

  • National Flag Day of Canada

  • World Hippo Day

  • International Childhood Cancer Day

  • Nirvana Day

  • International Angelman Day

16 February 2024

  • World Anthropology Day 

  • Innovation Day

  • National Almond Day

17 February 2024

  • National Random Acts of Kindness Day

  • My Way Day

  • National Public Science Day

  • World Human Spirit Day

  • National Cabbage Day

  • World Anthropology Day

18 February 2024

  • National Drink Wine Day

  • World Whale Day

  • Pluto Day

  • National Battery Day

19 February 2024

  • International Tug of War Day

  • President's Day

  • Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (India)

  • World Pangolin Day

20 February 2024

  • Mizoram Foundation Day (India)

  • World Day of Social Justice

  • International Lego Classicism Day

  • No Politics Day

Also ReadImportant Days in December 2023: List of All National & International Events

21 February 2024

  • International Mother Language Day

22 February 2024

  • World Thinking Day 

  • Supermarket Employee Day

  • World Yoga Day

  • Be Humble Day

  • Introduce a Girl To Engineering Day

  • Single Tasking Day

  • National Heart Valve Awareness Day

23 February 2024

  • World Understanding and Peace Day

  • International Dog Biscuit Appreciation Day

  • National Play Tennis Day

24 February 2024

  • Central Excise Day (India)

  • World Bartender Day

  • Lantern Festival

  • International I Hate Coriander Day

  • International Sword Swallower's Day

26 February 2024

  • National Tell a Fairy Tale Day

  • National Personal Chef Day

  • Levi Strauss Day

  • For Pete's Sake Day

  • Play More Cards Day

27 February 2024

  • World NGO Day

  • The Big Breakfast Day

  • International Polar Bear Day

  • No Brainer Day

  • National Protein Day (India)

  • Anosmia Awareness Day

28 February 2024

  • National Science Day (India)

  • National Pink Day

  • National Floral Design Day

  • Global Scouse Day

29 February 2024

  • Rare Disease Awareness Day

  • Leap Year Day

  • Bachelor's Day

  • International Underlings Day

  • Digital Learning Day

  • International Repetitive Strain Injury Awareness Day

Also ReadBank Holidays in December 2023: Banks To Remain Closed for 18 Days; Full List

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT