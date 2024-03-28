Important Days in April 2024: List of National, International Events & Festivals

The fourth month of the year 'April' is almost around the corner. This month not only marks the beginning of spring season in many countries but also brings along many important events and festivals. In India, people will witness some important events in April like Odisha Foundation Day, Telugu New Year, Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, Baisakhi while as on global level there will also be also some important events like World Autism Awareness Day, World Health Day, World Hemophilia Day, and more.

April is a month of renewal and rejuvenation, and allows us to embrace the beauty and vitality of the season. Since the days become longer and nights get shorter in April, this month is a prime example of how change is an inevitable part of nature. Let us check out all the events (national & international) and festivals in April 2024 below.