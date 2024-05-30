Important Days in June 2024: List of National, International Events & Festivals

Important Days in June 2024: June is the sixth month of the year in the Julian and Gregorian calendar and has a total of 30 days. While June is the month of summer in Northern hemisphere, in Sothern Hemisphere it marks the beginning of winters and is equivalent to December with chilling cold. Like other months of the year, June also has many important events and festivals. It is important for everyone to know the national and international events that will take place in the month of June.

The name June has been derived from a term 'Iunius', which is the name of an ancient Roman goddess Juno. In India, candidates who are preparing for different competitive examinations like UPSC, SSC, PSC, and more should definitely be aware about the special days in June because such questions are often asked in these exams. Let us read about all special events, festivals, and holidays that will take place in the June 2024.