Important Days in June 2024: List of National, International Events & Festivals

Important and Special Days, Events and Festivals in June 2024.
Important Days in June 2024: June is the sixth month of the year in the Julian and Gregorian calendar and has a total of 30 days. While June is the month of summer in Northern hemisphere, in Sothern Hemisphere it marks the beginning of winters and is equivalent to December with chilling cold. Like other months of the year, June also has many important events and festivals. It is important for everyone to know the national and international events that will take place in the month of June.
The name June has been derived from a term 'Iunius', which is the name of an ancient Roman goddess Juno. In India, candidates who are preparing for different competitive examinations like UPSC, SSC, PSC, and more should definitely be aware about the special days in June because such questions are often asked in these exams. Let us read about all special events, festivals, and holidays that will take place in the June 2024.
Following is the list of important days, events, festivals and holidays that will take place in June 2024.
World Milk Day
Global Day of Parents
National Dinosaur Day
Republic Day of Italy
National Cancer Survivors Day
International Sex Workers' Day
Telangana Formation Day (India)
World Cider Day
World Bicycle Day
Chimborazo Day
Insect Repellent Awareness Day
International Corgi Day
International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression
World Environment Day
Global Running Day
Hot Air Balloon Day
HIV Long-Term Survivors Awareness Day
UN Russian Language Day
World Green Roof Day
National Gardening Exercise Day
World Food Safety Day
National Donut Day
June Bug Day
World Caring Day
World Brain Tumor Day
USS Liberty Remembrance Day
World Gin Day
World Ocean Day
World Knit in Public Day
World Doll Day
National Best Friends Day
Coral Triangle Day
National Donald Duck Day
National Children's Day
National Bed Bug Prevention Day
National Ball Point Pen Day
National Herbs and Spices Day
National Iced Tea Day
International Yarn Bombing Day
KBG Syndrome Awareness Day
International Lynx Day
World Day Against Child Labour
International Falafel Day
Superman Day
National Red Rose Day
Russia Day
International Albinism Awareness Day
International Community Association Managers Day
International Axe Throwing Day
World Softball Day
National Sewing Machine Day
National Farm Workers Day
World Blood Donor Day
Mithuna Sankranti (India)
National Flag Day
International Bath Day
World Wind Day
World Father's Day
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
World Martini Day
International Women in Mining Day
International Working Animal Day
International Surfing Day
World Juggling Day
International Day of Family Remittances
World Refill Day
Blooms Day
International Day of the African Child
World Sea Turtle Day
World Tapas Day
World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought
World Tessellation Day
Global Garbage Man Day
National Eat Your Vegetables Day
International Picnic Day
Autistic Pride Day
International Day of Countering Hate Speech
Sustainable Gastronomy Day
International Sushi Day
International Panic Day
World Sickle Cell Awareness Day
Juneteenth
World Sauntering Day
International Box Day
World Refugee Day
Summer Solstice
World Productivity Day
International Tennis Day
National American Eagle Day
World Music Day
International Yoga Day
World Hydrography Day
World Humanist Day
World Motorcycle Day
World Giraffe Day
International Vanlife Cooking Day
World Rainforest Day
Windrush Day
Positive Media Day
B Kinder Day
National Kissing Day
International Olympic Day
United Nations Public Service Day
International Widows Day
International Women in Engineering Day
International Fairy Day
St John's Day
Swim a Lap Day
National Pralines Day
Global Beatles Day
International Day of the Seafarer
World Vitiligo Day
World Drug Day
International Day in Support of Victims of Torture
World Refrigeration Day
National Canoe Day
National Stitch Day
Helen Keller Day
International Pineapple Day
World Arak Day
National Handshake Day
National Insurance Awareness Day
Christopher Street Day
International Body Piercing Day
National Logistics Day
International Day of the Tropics
UK Armed Forces Day
World Sand Dune Day
World Industrial Design Day
International Mud Day
Hug Holiday
International Asteroid Day
Social Media Day
National Meteor Watch Day
Blink-182 Day
Login Cabin Day
