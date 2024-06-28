Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Lifestyle Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Important Days in July 2024: Full List of Special Events, Holidays and Festivals

Important Days in July 2024: Full List of Special Events, Holidays and Festivals

Special Days in July 2024: Check out the full list of national and international events of July here.
Saima Andrabi
Lifestyle
Published:

Important Days and Events in July 2024.

|

(Photo: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Important Days and Events in July 2024.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Events and Festivals in July 2024: July is seventh month of the year and has a total of 31 days. Like every month, there are some special days, events, and festivals in the month of July, and everyone should be aware about them. Students especially must know about the national and international events of July because such questions are often asked in various competitive examinations.

July is the second month of summer in Northern Hemisphere and is often very hot in several parts of the country. However, in Southern Hemisphere, it is one of the coldest months. July marks the beginning of second half of the year. Dog days, which are the hottest days of the year in Northern Hemisphere also fall in July. Let us read about all the important days of July 2024 below.

Also ReadImportant Days in June 2024: List of National, International Events & Festivals

List of Important Days and Events in July 2024

Following is the list of all the important events that will take place in the month of July 2024.

1 July 2024

  • National Doctor's Day (India)

  • National Postal Worker Day

  • Canada Day

  • International Reggae Day

  • Zip Code Day

  • Early Bird Day

  • Virgin Islands Day

  • International Chicken Wing Day

  • Chartered Accountants Day (India)

  • National U.S. Postage Stamp Day 

2  July 2024

  • World UFO Day

  • National Anisette Day

  • World Tutors' Day

  • National Wildland firefighter Day

  • Made in the USA Day

3 July 2024

National Fried Clam Day

National Independent Beer Run Day

International Drop a Rock Day

International Plastic Bag Free Day

Disobedience Day

4  July 2024

  • USA Independence Day 

  • Jackfruit Day

  • Invisible Day

  • Indivisible Day

  • Alice in Wonderland Day

5  July 2024

  • Pet Remembrance Day

  • Work Without Your Hands Day

  • National Workaholics Day

  • National Bikini Day

6  July 2024

  • World Zoonoses Day

  • International Cherry Pit Spitting Day

  • International Day of Cooperatives

  • International Kissing Day

  • Umbrella Cover Day

7  July 2024

  • World Chocolate Day 

  • Global Forgiveness Day 

  • Islamic New Year

  • National Dora Day

  • World Kiswahili Language Day

  • World Circle Dance Day

8  July 2024

  • Math 2.0 Day

  • National Video Game Day

  • International Town Criers Day

  • National SCUD Day

  • Be a Kid Again Day

9  July 2024

  • National Sugar Cookie Day

  • Nunavut Day

  • Fashion Day

  • Cow Appreciation Day

  • National Dimples Day

10  July 2024

  • Global Energy Independence Day

  • National Kitten Day

  • Chronic Disease Awareness Day

  • Don't Step on a Bee Day

  • Pick Blueberries Day

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

11  July 2024

  • World Population Day 

  • National 7-Eleven Day

  • International Essential Oils Day

  • National Swimming Pool Day

  • National Mulberry Muffin Day

12  July 2024

  • National Simplicity Day

  • Paper Bag Day

  • Malala Day

  • International Day of Combating Sand and Dust Storms

  • World Kebab Day

  • National French Fry Day

13  July 2024

  • World Rum Day

  • International Rock Day

14  July 2024

  •  Bastille Day or French National Day

  • World Chimpanzee Day

  • Shark Awareness Day

  • Pandemonium Day

  • International Non Binary Peoples' Day

15  July 2024

  • World Youth Skills Day

  • Social Media Giving Day

  • Global Hug Your Kids Day

  • International Stamp Out Spiking Day

  • National Be a Dork Day

16  July 2024

  • Fresh Spinach Day

  • World Snake Day

  • National Cherry Day

  • Rural Transit Day

17  July 2024

  • World Day for International Justice 

  • World Emoji Day

  • Glioblastoma Awareness Day

  • National Lottery Day

  • National Tattoo Day

18  July 2024

  • International Nelson Mandela Day

  • Insurance Nerd Day

  • Black Leaders Awareness Day

  • World Listening Day

  • National Sour Candy Day

19  July 2024

  • National Urban Bee Keeping Day

  • National Football Day

  • International Retainer Day

  • International Karaoke Day

20  July 2024

  • International Chess Day

  • National Moon Day

  • Colombia's Independence Day

  • World Jump Day

  • Space Exploration Day

  • National Lollipop Day

21  July 2024

  • Guru Purnima (India)

  • Legal Drinking Age Day

  • National Ice Cream Day

  • National Junk Food Day

  • National Lamington Day

  • National Be Someone Day

22  July 2024

  • Pi Approximation Day

  • National Flag Day (India)

  • National Mango Day

  • Sawan Festival (India)

  • Fragile X Awareness Day

  • National Rat Catcher's Day

  • World Brain Day

  • Spoonerism Day

23  July 2024

  • Sprinkle Day

  • World Sjogren's Day

  • International Yada Yada Yada Day

  • National Vanilla Ice Cream Day

24  July 2024

  • National Thermal Engineer Day

  • National Tequila Day

  • International Self Care Day

  • National Cousins Day

  • Pioneer Day

25  July 2024

  • World Embryologist Day

  • National Refreshment Day 

  • Earth Overshoot Day

  • National Intern Day

  • Carousal Day

26  July 2024

  • Kargil Vijay Diwas (India)

  • System Administrator Appreciation Day

  • Holistic Therapy Day

  • National Disability Independence Day

  • National Dog Photography Day

  • One Voice Day

  • National Aunt and Uncle Day

27  July 2024

  • APJ Abdul Kalam's Death Anniversary (India)

  • National Scotch Day

  • National Love is Kind Day

  • National Walk on Stilts Day

28  July 2024

  • World Nature Conservation Day

  • World Hepatitis Day

  • National Parents Day

  • National Soccer Day

  • World Day for Grandparents and Elderly

29  July 2024

  • International Tiger Day 

  • National Lipstick Day

  • Rain Day

  • National Lasagna Day

30  July 2024

  • International Friendship Day 

  • World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

  • National Father-in-Law Day

  • Share a Hug Day

  • National Cheesecake Day

  • Paperback Book Day

31  July 2024

  • National Avocado Day

  • National Mutt Day

  • Black Tot Day

  • World Ranger Day

  • Uncommon Instrument Awareness Day

Also ReadImportant Days in May 2024: List of National, International Events and Festivals

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT