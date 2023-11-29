Important Days in December 2023: List of All National & International Events

List of Important Days in December 2023.
December is not only the last month of the year but also the most exciting one. Some people are thrilled to witness fresh snowfall while others are ecstatic about welcoming the New Year. There are a total of 31 days in December and almost each day marks a special event. In India, although the festive season is over, some important events that will be observed are Christmas and New Year.
As the year ends with December, the month brings happiness, positivity, hopes, and celebrations. In between the festive atmosphere and glittering décor, there are a number of important days and festivals that serve as a reminder of global issues, honour historical occurrences, and celebrate diversity of cultures. Let us check out the list of all important National and International events in December 2023 below.
Here is the list of all important days and festivals that will occur in December 2023.
World AIDS Day
Day Without Art Day
Constipation Awareness Month Starts
International Day for the Abolition of Slavery
National Pollution Control Day (India)
World Computer Literacy Day
Global Fat Bike Day
Candle Day
Play Basketball Day
International Day of People with Disabilities or World Disability Day
Make a Gift Day
World Coati Day
Let's Hug Day
Indian Navy Day
International Cheetah Day
World Wildlife Conservation Day
Wear Brown Shoes Day
Santa's List Day
Walt Disney Day
St. Francis Xavier Festival
International Volunteer Day
World Soil Day
International Ninja Day
Bathtub Party Day
BR Ambedkar’s Death Anniversary
Put On Your Shoes Day
St Nicolas Day
Mitten Tree Day
National Microwave Oven Day
Armed Forces Flag Day
International Civil Aviation Day
Bodhi Day
Lost and Found Day
Pretend To Be a Time Traveller Day
International Anti-Corruption Day
Gingerbread Decorating Day
Christmas Card Day
World Techno Day
International Shareware Day
International Day of Veterinary Medicine
Human Rights Day
Worldwide Candle Lighting Day
World Choral Day
International Animal Rights Day
Nobel Prize Day
International Mountain Day
UNICEF Day
International Universal Health Coverage Day
Gingerbread House Day
National Horse Day
National Cocoa Day
National Energy Conservation Day
Free Shipping Day
Roast Chestnuts Day
Monkey Day
Sustainable Entrepreneurship Day
National Wear Your Pearls Day
National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day
Day of Reconciliation
Stupid Toy Day
Wright Brothers Day
National Minorities Rights Day (India)
International Migrants Day
World Arabic Language Day
Bake Cookies Day
Goa Liberation Day
International Human Solidarity Day
Games Day
Go Caroling Day
World Saree Day
International Dalek Remembrance Day
International Energy Drink Day
Hambug Day
Ribbon Candy Day
National Mathematics Day (India)
Forefather's Day
National Farmer's Day or Kisan Diwas
Blue Christmas
National Consumer Rights Day (India)
Good Governance Day
Christmas Day
Veer Bal Diwas
Boxing Day
Visit the Zoo Day
International Day of Epidemic Preparedness
National Call a Friend Day
National Chocolate Candy Day
National Card Playing Day
Tick Tock Day
National Pepper Pot Day
National Bacon Day
National Bicarbonate of Soda Day
New Year's Eve
Make Up Your Mind Day
No Interruptions Day
Universal Hour of Peace
Unlucky Day
