Bank Holidays in December 2023: Banks To Remain Closed for 18 Days; Full List

Bank Holidays December 2023: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially issued the list of Bank Holidays for December 2023. According to the list, banks in India will remain closed for 18 days next month, and this includes all Sundays as well as second and fourth Saturdays. Additionally, some of these bank holidays are restricted to certain regions while others are applicable throughout the country.

As per the norms of RBI, the bank holidays fall into three categories, including Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, Banks' Closing of Accounts, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday. Let us check out the complete list of bank holidays in December 2023 below.