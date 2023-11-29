Bank Holidays in December 2023: Banks To Remain Closed for 18 Days; Full List

Bank Holidays in December 2023. Check full list here.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Bank Holidays December 2023: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially issued the list of Bank Holidays for December 2023. According to the list, banks in India will remain closed for 18 days next month, and this includes all Sundays as well as second and fourth Saturdays. Additionally, some of these bank holidays are restricted to certain regions while others are applicable throughout the country.
As per the norms of RBI, the bank holidays fall into three categories, including Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, Banks' Closing of Accounts, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday. Let us check out the complete list of bank holidays in December 2023 below.
Bank customers must note down that although the banks will be physically closed for 18 days in December, online services like internet banking, UPI, and mobile banking will remain available.
The All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) had called for a six-day nationwide strike in December, which according to several media reports, has been deferred and may be observed on 19 and 20 January 2024 instead. Therefore, customers are expected to not face any issues due to the bank strike in December.
Find out the full list of bank holidays in December 2023 below.
Friday, 1 December 2023: State Inauguration Day (Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland).
Sunday, 3 December 2023: Weekend (All States)
Monday, 4 December 2023: St. Francis Xavier Festival (Goa).
Saturday, 9 December 2023: Second Saturday of the Month (All States).
Sunday, 10 December 2023: Weekend (All States).
Tuesday, 12 December 2023: Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma (Meghalaya).
Wednesday, 13 December 2023: Lasoong/Namsoong (Sikkim).
Thursday, 14 December: Lasoong/Namsoong (Sikkim).
Sunday, 17 December 2023: Weekend (All States).
Monday, 18 December 2023: Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham (Meghalaya).
Tuesday, 19 December 2023: Goa Liberation Day (Goa).
Saturday, 23 December 2023: Fourth Saturday of the Month (All States).
Sunday, 24 December 2023: Weekend (All States).
Monday, 25 December 2023: Christmas (All States).
Tuesday, 26 December 2023: Christmas (Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya).
Wednesday, 27 December 2023: Christmas (Nagaland).
Saturday, 30 December 2023: U Kiang Nangbah (Meghalaya).
Sunday, 31 December 2023: Weekend (All States).
Note: Customers should avoid visiting banks on the dates mentioned above.
