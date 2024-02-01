How To Choose the Right Face Wash For Your Skin?

1. For oilier skin, more of a gel cleanser is recommended, one with a bit of lactic acid to help break down the oil without irritating the eye skin. Harsh or drying cleansers like those with alcohol are not good on oily skin, as they trigger more oil production. Instead, it is best to use a gentle but effective cleanser with no pore-cloggers.

2. It is recommended to use a product that helps to remove oil without damaging the skin’s natural barrier. Ingredient-wise, look out for friendly alpha hydroxy acid in a low strength like salicylic and lactic, or even glycolic, which are great for oily skin to clear clogged pores.

3. Salicylic acid-based cleansers almost prove to be the best for people with acne-prone skin. Salicylic acid is a beta-hydroxy acid that is oil-soluble and therefore can more deeply penetrate the epidermis to dissolve the mixture of dead skin cells and sebum that clogs pores.

4. Dry skin is often also sensitive and prone to eczema. It is recommended to use creamy formulas without any acids, clays, or exfoliating beads. Rinsing your face with water dries your skin out, hence you must opt for micellar water instead of a cleanser. Additionally, using humectants such as hyaluronic acid, sodium hyaluronate, or glycerin, helps attract much-needed water to the surface of the skin.