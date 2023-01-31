5 Home Remedies for Cracked Heels in Winter

Cracked heels are a common foot problem in winter. According to research, 20 percent of adults in the United States experience cracked skin on their feet but it can be experienced by anyone, even children. It seems to affect women more often than men. Most of the time the problem is not even serious and it is caused because of walking barefoot.

In some cases, cracks in the heels can become very deep and cause pain. Other causes of cracked heels can be: wearing open-heeled footwear, taking hot baths, using harsh soaps, cold, dry skin, dry weather, or standing for long period.

Here are a few home remedies that can solve the problem so that you can flaunt your soft heels in footwear.