Psoriasis: Home Remedies to Get Relief From Itchy Skin

Home Remedies for itchy skin in psoriasis
(Image: iStock)
According to Mayo Clinic, psoriasis is a chronic, non-contagious disease characterized by inflammation, silvery-white skin patches, and dead skin cells. Psoriasis which has affected 4 million Americans is more common in women than men.
Though the disease can affect a person at any age, it is generally diagnosed in children below the age of ten and symptoms are evident around the age of 28. It is believed that psoriasis is more common among fair-skinned people and comparatively rare in people with darker skin tone.
If you have psoriasis, you fight against a constant urge to scratch. 9 out of 10 people suffering from this autoimmune disease get an itchy or burning feeling on their skin when they come in contact with the triggers such as alcohol, smoking, and cold, dry air that can cause flare-ups.
It is obvious that scratching can worsen the skin condition leading to more serious injuries and infections thus here are a few tips or remedies that can help relieve the itchiness.
The buildup on your skin will just create a barrier for the medications and ointments to seep into the skin that will cause dryness and itching. It is better to keep your scales and flakes in check. You can use salicylic acid to soften the scales. Do not pick or pull the sloughed-off skin as it can worsen your psoriasis. Brush off the softened scales gently while moisturizing. Less scale means less itchiness.
It is not just about a regular bath, you can add colloidal oatmeal, Epsom salts, or Dead Sea salts since they help soothe irritated skin and soften scales.
Do not use hot water to shower since it can make your skin feel itchier. Instead, stick with lukewarm water and mild soap. Try to take short showers. Long showers can dry out your skin. Limit showers to 5 minutes and baths to 15 minutes or less.
Do not forget to apply a moisturizer after a shower. Make sure to apply a moisturizing cream or ointment after every handwash, bath, and shower. It helps to seal moisture in your skin and thus reduces the redness and the itch.
You can opt for over-the-counter medicines, specially made for psoriasis itching. You can buy many of these without a prescription. Such creams contain menthol or camphor that work best for itchy psoriasis.
