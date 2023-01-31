Psoriasis: Home Remedies to Get Relief From Itchy Skin

According to Mayo Clinic, psoriasis is a chronic, non-contagious disease characterized by inflammation, silvery-white skin patches, and dead skin cells. Psoriasis which has affected 4 million Americans is more common in women than men.

Though the disease can affect a person at any age, it is generally diagnosed in children below the age of ten and symptoms are evident around the age of 28. It is believed that psoriasis is more common among fair-skinned people and comparatively rare in people with darker skin tone.

If you have psoriasis, you fight against a constant urge to scratch. 9 out of 10 people suffering from this autoimmune disease get an itchy or burning feeling on their skin when they come in contact with the triggers such as alcohol, smoking, and cold, dry air that can cause flare-ups.

It is obvious that scratching can worsen the skin condition leading to more serious injuries and infections thus here are a few tips or remedies that can help relieve the itchiness.