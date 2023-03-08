Holi Bhai Dooj 2023: When Will It Be Celebrated? Know the Timings & History Here

Holi Bhai Dooj 2023 is scheduled to be observed on Thursday, 9 March, in India.
(Photo: iStock)
Holi Bhai Dooj is also known as Bhratri Dwitiya and it is observed two days after the festival of Holi. It is important to note that the festival is celebrated on the fifth and last day of the Hindu month of Phalguna, by people in India. Holi Bhai Dooj 2023 is set to be observed on Thursday, 9 March. Similar to Raksha Bandhan, this festival marks the bond and affection between brothers and sisters. Many people celebrate this festival grandly.
Everyone should note that Holi Bhai Dooj is celebrated during the Dwitiya Tithi. As per Drikpanchang, the festival is scheduled to be observed on 9 March by the people this year. The preparations have already begun as people are gearing up to celebrate the bond between brothers and sisters. It is a day to celebrate their love for each other.
Here is everything you should know about Holi Bhai Dooj 2023 including the date, timings, and other details. Keep reading to know why the festival is celebrated in India and its importance.
As per the latest official details, Holi Bhai Dooj 2023 is set to be celebrated on Thursday, 9 March 2023, by the people in the country. The preparations for the same have already begun because everyone wants to make the day memorable.
According to the Hindu scriptures, Lord Yama visited his sister Yamuna on this day. Yamuna put a tilak on his forehead and offered him, sweets.
Hence, this day is observed as Holi Bhai Dooj by the people in India. Sisters put tilak on their brother's forehead on this auspicious day.
On Bhratri Dwitiya or Holi Bhai Dooj, sisters organise a special puja for their brothers. They put a tilak on their brother's forehead, offer them sweets, and perform aarti to observe the day.
Brothers give gifts to their sisters and protect them from all the harmful things in the world, in return. The festival is also observed to seek the blessings of God for a prosperous and joyous life.
