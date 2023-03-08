Holi Bhai Dooj 2023: When Will It Be Celebrated? Know the Timings & History Here

Holi Bhai Dooj is also known as Bhratri Dwitiya and it is observed two days after the festival of Holi. It is important to note that the festival is celebrated on the fifth and last day of the Hindu month of Phalguna, by people in India. Holi Bhai Dooj 2023 is set to be observed on Thursday, 9 March. Similar to Raksha Bandhan, this festival marks the bond and affection between brothers and sisters. Many people celebrate this festival grandly.

Everyone should note that Holi Bhai Dooj is celebrated during the Dwitiya Tithi. As per Drikpanchang, the festival is scheduled to be observed on 9 March by the people this year. The preparations have already begun as people are gearing up to celebrate the bond between brothers and sisters. It is a day to celebrate their love for each other.