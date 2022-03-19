Holi Bhai Dooj 2022: Date, Timings, and Significance

India is known as the land of festivals and it is these festivals that represent the vibrant side of our country and traditions. It keeps us rooted to our traditions and the ancient history of our country.

Holi, also known as the festival of colours, is celebrated with fervour every year in India. People also celebrate Choti Holi or Holika Dahan a day before Holi. The other festival which is celebrated in some parts of the country is Holi Bhai Dooj. It is celebrated a day after Holi.

This year, Holi Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on 19 March 2022.

Here, we discuss the timings and significance of this festival: