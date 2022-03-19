Holi Bhai Dooj 2022: Date, Timings, and Significance
Know about the story behind the celebration of Holi Bhai Dooj.
India is known as the land of festivals and it is these festivals that represent the vibrant side of our country and traditions. It keeps us rooted to our traditions and the ancient history of our country.
Holi, also known as the festival of colours, is celebrated with fervour every year in India. People also celebrate Choti Holi or Holika Dahan a day before Holi. The other festival which is celebrated in some parts of the country is Holi Bhai Dooj. It is celebrated a day after Holi.
This year, Holi Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on 19 March 2022.
Here, we discuss the timings and significance of this festival:
Holi Bhai Dooj 2022: Date & Timings
Holi Bhai Dooj is celebrated a day after Holi. This year, Holi will be celebrated on 18 March 2022 and Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on 19 March 2022. Dwitiya Tithi starts at 2:07 pm on 19 March and ends at 12:36 pm on 20 March 2022.
Holi Bhai Dooj 2022: Significance
Holi Bhai Dooj is not celebrated by everyone like the Diwali Bhai Dooj which falls after two days of Diwali. But the traditions and significance are quite similar.
Bhai Dooj celebrates the bond and affection of sisters and brothers. On this day, sisters apply tilak on their brother's forehead and pray for their long life.
Bhai Dooj has a story behind its celebration which includes Yam and Yami, the children of God Vivasvat, an aspect of Sun God.
Yam was always occupied with work and that is why he wouldn't be able to meet his own sister. After continuous pestering by Yami, Lord Yama surprised her by visiting her house one fine day. On the occasion of her brother's visit, Yami prepared delicacies for his brother. She then applied tilak on his forehead and spread the variety of food for him at lunch.
Impressed by her dedication and affection, Lord Yama asked Yami to make a wish. She asked his brother to visit her every year. Holi Bhai Dooj is celebrated in commemoration of this commitment. It has come to become important and popular.
It is believed that sisters who perform the rituals on Bhai Dooj shouldn't be afraid of Yamraj.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.