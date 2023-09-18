Hartalika Teej 2023 Date: Vrat, Puja Timings, Shubh Muhurat, Samagri & More

Hartalika Teej 2023 date, time, muhurat, katha, samagri, vrat, and more.
Hartalika Teej 2023 Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Katha, Samagri, Vrat, and Rituals: Hartalika Teej is one of the auspicious festivals celebrated by Hindu women. This festival is observed in the Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Bhadrapada month, which according to the Gregorian calendar falls in the months of August or September.
The festival of Hartalika Teej is recognised with great pomp and show, especially in the northern part of India . On this occasion, women keep fasts, dress up, and decorate their hands and feet with henna.
According to Hinduism followers, Hartalika Teej is celebrated to commemorate the loving bond of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is believed that on this day, Goddess Parvati had kept a special fast to attain Lord Shiva as her husband.
Hartalika Teej in India is celebrated today on Monday, 18 September 2023.
According to Drik Panchang, following are the timings of Hartalika Teej 2023.
Pratahkala Hartalika Puja Muhurat Starts: 6:07 am.
Pratahkala Hartalika Puja Muhurat Ends: 8:34 am.
Tritiya Tithi Begins: 11:08 am (17 September).
Tritiya Tithi Ends: 12:39 pm (18 September).
Hartalika Teej Vrat is observed by both married and unmarried women. During the fast (vrat), they are not allowed to eat or drink anything. Following are the rituals of Hartalika Teej.
Wake up early in the morning and take a bath with sesame and amalaki powder.
Wear clean and new clothes.
Sankalp to keep Hartalika vrat with an intention to appease Uma-Maheshwar.
Worship Lord Ganesha followed by Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.
Perform Anga puja for Goddess Parvati.
According to Hindu Mythology, Lord Parvati's father was against the marriage of Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati because he had already accepted the marriage proposal of Lord Vishnu. Therefore, with the help of her friends, Goddess Parvati managed to escape to a forest, and hid herself to avoid the marriage with Lord Vishnu.
Goddess Parvati observed a fast and after intense penance to please Lord Shiva, she succeeded in capturing his love and interest. On the day of Hartalika Teej, married women observe the fast and perform special prayers to attain a blissful marriage while as unmarried women aspire to achieve partners of their choice for marriage.
For Hartalika Teej Puja, following is the Samagri required:
Puja utensils
Sandal
Saffron
Camphor
Incense sticks
Turmeric
Honey
Coconut
Kum kum
Ghee
