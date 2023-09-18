Hartalika Teej 2023 Date: Vrat, Puja Timings, Shubh Muhurat, Samagri & More

Hartalika Teej 2023 Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Katha, Samagri, Vrat, and Rituals: Hartalika Teej is one of the auspicious festivals celebrated by Hindu women. This festival is observed in the Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Bhadrapada month, which according to the Gregorian calendar falls in the months of August or September.

The festival of Hartalika Teej is recognised with great pomp and show, especially in the northern part of India . On this occasion, women keep fasts, dress up, and decorate their hands and feet with henna.

According to Hinduism followers, Hartalika Teej is celebrated to commemorate the loving bond of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is believed that on this day, Goddess Parvati had kept a special fast to attain Lord Shiva as her husband.