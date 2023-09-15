Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Healthy Sweet Dish Recipes You Can Try Preparing at Home

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 sweet dishes you can make at home.
Ganesh Chaturthi, popularly known as Vinayak Chaturthi is one of the most auspicious and important festivals that is celebrated by Hindus. People bring Lord Ganesha to their homes and conduct prayers. They pray to the Lord for happiness, success, joy, and prosperity. Everyone should observe this festival with happiness and devotion. Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 will be celebrated from 19 September to 28 September. People meet their loved ones during the festival and spend quality time. They make numerous memories.
Ganesh Chaturthi is the time to eat delicious food items and exchange gifts. People wear new clothes and sit for the puja. Before bringing Lord Ganesha's idol to the house, people clean the rooms and decorate the puja space. They also think about what food items to prepare during the festival that are healthy and tasty.
People make Lord Ganesha's favourite food items during this time. They wait to celebrate this festival for an entire year so the arrangements are elaborate. Everyone thinks of unique recipes that others will love.
Here are some special Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 food recipes you must try. The sweet dish recipes are not only tasty but also healthy so everyone in your family can enjoy them.
Ragi Modak
We usually make modaks with rice flour and stuff coconut, jaggery and dry fruits in the shells. Ragi Modak is made in the same process but the ingredients are different.
Gur Mewa Laddoo
We all love laddoos and we know that it is Lord Ganesha's favourite food item.
Whole Wheat Kheer
Usually, we make kheer by adding rice and lots of sugar. There is a healthier way to make kheer that everyone in your family can taste. Use whole wheat grains to make the kheer.
Mix the grains with milk, jaggery and dry fruits. Keep stirring the mixture until it is thick. Make sure to skip adding sugar and use jaggery instead. You can also add raisins if you like them. Pour the kheer into a dish and add some pista.
