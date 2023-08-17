Hariyali Teej 2023: Date, Puja Vidhi, Timings, Vrat Details, and Importance Here

Hariyali Teej 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, 19 August.
(Photo: iStock)
Hariyali Teej is a festival where Hindu women in India pray and observe fasts for the well-being of their husbands. Hindu women in northern and western India mainly observe this festival and it is considered extremely auspicious. As per the latest details, Hariyali Teej 2023 will be observed on Saturday, 19 August. It is important to note that the festival will be observed two days before Naag Panchami. Everyone excited to observe the event should gear up and make arrangements.
According to the official details, Hariyali Teej is a festival that celebrates the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is observed on the third day of Shukla Paksha during Sawan, also known as Shravan. Even though this festival is mainly observed by Hindu women, all the devotees of Lord Shiva also take part in the prayers.
Here are the puja timings for Hariyali Teej 2023 you should note if you are preparing to celebrate the festival on 19 August:
Hariyali Teej Festival Date: Saturday, 19 August 2023.
Hariyali Teej Tritiya Tithi Start Date and Time: Friday, 18 August 2023, at 08:01 pm.
Hariyali Teej Tritiya Tithi End Date and Time: Saturday, 19 August 2023, at 10:19 pm.
You must organise pujas during this time and observe fasts for the betterment of your husbands.
During Hariyali Teej, women get together and sing folk songs. They also perform traditional dance styles like the Teej dance.
Many women apply henna or mehndi on their palms on this auspicious festival because it brings good luck. The darker the colour the better it is for the couple.
It is important to note that Hariyali Teej is crucial and auspicious because it is believed that Goddess Parvati took 108 re-births until Lord Shiva agreed to marry her.
Women who keep fasts on this festival and celebrate it according to the rituals, live a happy married life. Therefore, many Hindu women organise prayers and perform the traditions on this day.
