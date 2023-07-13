Kamika Ekadashi 2023: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi & Significance

Kamika Ekadashi 2023- Kamika Ekadashi is an auspicious Hindu religious celebration that falls on the 11th day (Ekadashi) of the Hindu month of Sawan. It generally occurs in July or August according to the Gregorian calendar. Ekadashi is a sacred day dedicated to Lord Vishnu and there are 24 Ekadashis in a Hindu lunar year.

Kamika Ekadashi holds immense religious importance for devotees of Lord Vishnu and they see it as an opportunity of spiritual reflection, devotion, and seeking the blessings of the divine.

Let's have a look at the date, time, shubh muhurat, significance, and rituals of Kamika Ekadashi 2023.