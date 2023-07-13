Kamika Ekadashi 2023: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi & Significance

All You need to know about Kamika Ekadashi 2023
(Image: iStock)
Kamika Ekadashi 2023- Kamika Ekadashi is an auspicious Hindu religious celebration that falls on the 11th day (Ekadashi) of the Hindu month of Sawan. It generally occurs in July or August according to the Gregorian calendar. Ekadashi is a sacred day dedicated to Lord Vishnu and there are 24 Ekadashis in a Hindu lunar year.
Kamika Ekadashi holds immense religious importance for devotees of Lord Vishnu and they see it as an opportunity of spiritual reflection, devotion, and seeking the blessings of the divine.
Let's have a look at the date, time, shubh muhurat, significance, and rituals of Kamika Ekadashi 2023.
According to Drik Panchang, the Ekadashi tithi began at 02:29 PM on 12 July and will end at 02:54 PM on July 13.
Ekadashi Start Time: 12 July, 8:16 PM
Ekadashi end Time: 13 July, 8:41 PM
Pooja muhurat: 13 July, 9:44 AM to 11:19 PM
July 14 Parana Time: 5:45 AM to 8:58 AM
Parana Day Dwadashi end time: 3:47 PM
Kamika Ekadashi is an important religious observation of the Hindus and they participate in the celebration or rituals with great devotion and religious fervor. On this day, devotees fast during which they abstain from food and water for the entire day. The fast is broken the next day on Dwadashi after performing the rituals and offering food to Lord Vishnu.
Devotees spend the day of fasting with prayers, chanting mantras, and reading religious texts like the Vishnu Sahasranama (the thousand names of Lord Vishnu). People also visit Vishnu temples to offer special prayers and seek blessings.
Kamika Ekadashi is believed to cleanse one’s mind, body, and soul. People believe that the observance of this day brings blessings, peace, and prosperity to the devotees. The Brahmavaivarta Purana describes the significance of Kamika Ekadashi as “This day in the month of Shravan destroys all human sins and grants their desires. Whoever worships Lord Vishnu with Tulsi leaf, the Lord cleanses them of their sins.”
